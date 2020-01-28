Coronavirus outbreak: New Delhi reports three suspected cases of infection at RML Hospital

Health authorities in New Delhi have said on Tuesday that three suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML).

These three people have been found with flu-like symptoms after they returned from China.

According to the reports all patients are men aged between 25 to 50.

Blood samples of the three have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing.

This is the first occasion when anybody has been found infected with Coronavirus in the national capital over the coronavirus episode that has contaminated almost 3,000 individuals over the world in under a month.

Coronavirus has been spreading fast and generated an atmosphere of fear. Authorities in several nations across the world are working towards controlling the outbreak.

The total number of cases outside Mainland China is now 60, with 16 places reporting cases of the virus.