After Nepal, Sri Lanka confirms first case of coronavirus

The health ministry of Sri Lanka confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

According to a report, the patient is a 43-year-old Chinese woman who has been hospitalised.

The fatal virus which originated in China's Wuhan spread across the globe. It has claimed 80 lives in China while more than 2,744 have been infected.

On Friday, Nepal became first the South Asian nation to confirm the case of the novel virus, which was detected after a student, infected with the virus, showed symptoms after returning to the Himalayan nation from Wuhan.

On Monday, Beijing confirmed Beijing reported the capital's first death due to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 82.

Authorities said the victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited Wuhan earlier. The man died of respiratory failure.

The virus which could be spread through human contact has reached many countries.

India has seen a few suspected cases of coronavirus as of now.

Amid reports of countries contacting the Chinese government to evacuate patients with coronavirus, Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe said all nationals will be taken out of Wuhan "by every means including a chartered flight".

India also held a meeting on Monday discuss the possible evacuation of Indians in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies)