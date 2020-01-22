Coronavirus outbreak: Airport authorities screen over 9000 passengers, 43 flights coming from China

Under the directions of the Union health ministry, the Civil Aviation Ministry is conducting the health screening for coronavirus illness of over 9000 passengers arriving from China, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

As a preventive measure against the outbreak of deadly coronavirus, a total number of 43 flights and over 9100 passengers are being screened, however, no case has been detected so far, news agency ANI quoted Union Health Secretary as saying.

"As of 21st January, a total of 43 flights and 9156 passengers have been screened for Novel Coronavirus. Till now no case has been reported/detected during the screenings," Preeti Sudan said.

Also Read: US confirms first case of coronavirus, death toll reaches nine

The airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, which cause illnesses to people and also circulate in animals including camels, cats and bats.

Rarely, animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people.

So far, authorities in China have confirmed over 300 cases of the virus mostly in Wuhan, meanwhile, at least nine people have already died of the mysterious SARS-like virus.

According to WHO, the situation is still evolving and preliminary investigations suggest a link to the seafood market.

The United States also reported its first case of coronavirus victim today in Washington.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry has issued a health advisory for travellers against the threat of 'Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) in the neighbouring country.

(With inputs from agencies)