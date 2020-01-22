Wuhan mayor asks citizens not to travel outside as China's coronavirus spreads

As the US reported its first case of China's coronavirus, the Mayor of Wuhan Zhou Xianwang advised people not to travel to the city and also asked residents not to venture out, reports said.

Also Read: US confirms first case of coronavirus, death toll reaches nine



Wuhan mayor's request to city residents comes as China approaches its Lunar New Year with several million Chinese travellers expected to travel inside the country while also travelling abroad.

Watch Video:

Reports said the Wuhan mayor felt with people avoiding travel in and out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, the disease can be controlled to some extent while taking off the pressure of health authorities.



With the virus outbreak now gathering global footprint, Asian Football Confederation said the Women's Olympic football qualifiers to be played at Wuhan from February 3-9 will now be moved out of the city and will be held in Nanjing.

Also Read: Australia to begin screening passengers from China



Authorities in China have confirmed over 300 cases of the virus mostly in Wuhan. At least six people have already died of the mysterious SARS-like virus.



Gao Fu, the director-general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that coronavirus originated in a market in Wuhan even as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen asked Chinese authorities to give "correct" information on the virus.

In Pics: What we know about new coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan



The virus has already spread to Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan with the US recording its first case of the coronavirus. As the virus spread to other parts of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it would hold a meeting to address the rapid outbreak of the virus.



Meanwhile, airport authorities across the world have beefed up screening with fears increasing the disease might spread further.