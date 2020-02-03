Coronavirus a state disaster: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijyan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced coronavirus as a state calamity.

This comes shortly after Kerala confirmed third positive case of coronavirus earlier in the day.

The second sample of coronavirus patient in Isolation Ward of Thrissur Medical College also turned positive. The health of the patient is satisfactory.

Meanwhile, the first GoM (Group of Ministers) meeting was convened on Monday to review and monitor the preparedness to tackle and contain the coronavirus infection in the country.

Also read: Chinese authorities ignored early reports of 'mysterious' coronavirus by doctor

The meeting saw the presence of Union Ministers like S Jaishankar, Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Puri, among others.

So far, five individuals showing at Army's quarantine facility in Manesar have shown symptoms of cough and cold and have been moved to the base hospital, Delhi Cantt for better treatment.

Their samples have been sent to AIIMS for testing, one result has tested negative while others are awaited.

Also read: India confirms third coronavirus case in Kerala

The deadly outbreak, having epicentre in Wuhan, China, has claimed at least 360 lives in China and one in the Philippines.

While an over 14,000 are estimated to have been infected by the virus across the globe, a study by Hong Kong University estimates that more than 75,000 people could be infected in Wuhan alone.

(With inputs from ANI)