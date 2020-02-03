India confirms third coronavirus case in Kerala

Kerala's health ministry on Monday confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the country.

The patient had recently returned from Wuhan in China which is the epicentre of the virus.

So far at least three cases have been confirmed in India.

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said: "The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable."



"Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala in Kasargod," Kerala's health minister added.

The first case of the virus in Kerala was confirmed last week after a student returning from Wuhan was detected with the virus. India had pulled out 650 citizens from Wuhan after an Indian Airlines plane got the nod to take Indians from the virus-hit city.

However, six people who were down with fever were not been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 361 on Monday. The total number of infections surpassed 17,000 nationwide in China. Philippines reported the first death from the virus after a 44-year-old Chinese man who had come from Wuhan died.

The virus which was detected in December has now spread to the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Britain, India among other countries. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency.