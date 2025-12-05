/Corning Gorilla glass for gadgets to be made in India; $111mn facility inaugurated in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa announced that a newly inaugurated private facility near the southern Indian city of Chennai would roll out 30 million pieces of Corning Gorilla Glass in its first phase. The $111million(Rs.1,003cr) facility of BIG Tech, a joint venture between Corning and Optiemus, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minster MK Stalin on Friday (December 5). American firm,Corning,is popularly known as the maker of Gorilla glass, a brand of toughened glass that is widely used in gadget displays.

Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was extremely delighted about Corning, a renowned American firm launching its industrial project in the state. He added that the project would create about 840 high-quality jobs.

Referring to Tamil Nadu's business-friendly ecosystem, the chief minister recalled that this project went from foundation stone-laying to inauguration in a span of 17 months.

Tamil Nadu is ranked number one in India's electronics export sector, with over goods worth over $14.65billion being shipped out. "We con tribute a substantial 41% o the country's total electronics exports. Over the last four years, we have achieved a nine-fold growth in this sector," Stalin said.