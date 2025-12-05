/Corning Gorilla glass for gadgets to be made in India; $111mn facility inaugurated in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa announced that a newly inaugurated private facility near the southern Indian city of Chennai would roll out 30 million pieces of Corning Gorilla Glass in its first phase. The $111million(Rs.1,003cr) facility of BIG Tech, a joint venture between Corning and Optiemus, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minster MK Stalin on Friday (December 5). American firm,Corning,is popularly known as the maker of Gorilla glass, a brand of toughened glass that is widely used in gadget displays.
Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was extremely delighted about Corning, a renowned American firm launching its industrial project in the state. He added that the project would create about 840 high-quality jobs.
Referring to Tamil Nadu's business-friendly ecosystem, the chief minister recalled that this project went from foundation stone-laying to inauguration in a span of 17 months.
Also Read: IndiGo offers apology, full refunds from Dec 5-15, accommodation amid flight cancellations
Tamil Nadu is ranked number one in India's electronics export sector, with over goods worth over $14.65billion being shipped out. "We con tribute a substantial 41% o the country's total electronics exports. Over the last four years, we have achieved a nine-fold growth in this sector," Stalin said.
One among the Fortune 500 firms, US-headquartered, CorningInternational makes the Gorilla Glass brand of toughened glass that finds use in smartphones, tablet computers and other electronic gadgets. Gorilla glass is said to be used in more than eight billion smartphones. Indian firm Optiemus Infracom operates facilities that assemble smartphones and manufactures tempered glass units. They are involved in multi-domain experience including management, distribution and marketing of mobile and telecom products in the Indian subcontinent.