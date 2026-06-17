/Cool June grips Kashmir as rains, hailstorms replace heatwave conditions

While much of the country is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, the Kashmir Valley is witnessing a markedly different weather pattern. Across the valley, rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds have brought unusually cool conditions for this time of the year. The Meteorological Department (MeT) has warned that more hailstorms and flash floods are possible at vulnerable locations over the next few days.

A flash flood swept through the Keegam area of Kupwara district after intense rainfall lashed the region, triggering panic among residents and disrupting normal life. The sudden surge of water inundated parts of the locality, affecting movement and raising concerns about potential damage to property and infrastructure.

According to the MeT Department, from June 18 to June 22, the Kashmir Division is expected to experience generally cloudy weather with rain, intense showers, thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds at many places. From June 23 to June 25, weather conditions are likely to remain partly to generally cloudy, with light rain and brief showers expected at various locations.

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In its advisory, the MeT Department has urged farmers to carry out spraying operations during the early morning hours. Residents have also been advised to avoid standing near loose structures, electrical poles, overhead power lines, and old trees during periods of inclement weather. Special advisories have been issued for shikara operators on the Dal Lake, asking them to suspend rides during thunderstorms, lightning activity, and strong winds to ensure the safety of tourists and passengers.

While several parts of India are preparing for the possibility of a weaker monsoon and continue to endure soaring temperatures, people in the Kashmir Valley have found themselves reaching for woollens even in the month of June. Unlike most regions of the country, Kashmir receives only a limited portion of its annual rainfall from the southwest monsoon. Instead, western disturbances, weather systems originating over the Mediterranean region play a crucial role in shaping the valley’s climate.