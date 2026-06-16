/Kashmir trade bodies roll out 50–60% discounts to welcome Amarnath pilgrims

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration gears up for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, key stakeholders of the Valley's tourism industry have announced massive discounts ranging from 50 to 60 percent for pilgrims visiting Kashmir during the pilgrimage season. The initiative, jointly announced by major tourism trade bodies including the Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, J&K Hoteliers Club, Jammu and Kashmir Tour and Travel Association, Houseboat Owners Association, transport operators, and taxi unions, aims to encourage greater participation in this year's yatra while showcasing Kashmir's traditional hospitality.

Under the special scheme, pilgrims will receive substantial discounts on hotel accommodations, travel packages, taxi services, and houseboat stays throughout the duration of the yatra. Tourism stakeholders said the move is intended not only to attract more pilgrims but also to reassure visitors about the Valley's welcoming atmosphere and commitment to their comfort and safety.

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"We wholeheartedly welcome the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris to Kashmir," said Tariq Ghani, President of the Chamber of Commerce. "Recently, a delegation met the Lieutenant Governor and proposed several measures for the welfare of pilgrims. One of the significant decisions is the announcement of nearly 50 percent discounts for yatris so that more devotees can undertake the sacred pilgrimage."

Referring to the impact of last year's Pahalgam terror attack, Ghani said the unfortunate incident had affected pilgrim turnout and tourism in general. "This year, we are hopeful that the yatra will be highly successful and witness a large number of devotees. We pray for the safe arrival and return of every pilgrim. The Amarnath Yatra has always been incomplete without the participation of local Kashmiris. For generations, locals have served and assisted pilgrims, even carrying them on their shoulders in earlier times when facilities were limited. Welcoming yatris is an age-old tradition of Kashmir," he said.

Tourism industry representatives believe that pilgrims visiting the Valley this year will gain firsthand experience of the ground situation in Kashmir and help counter the perception of insecurity created after last year's terror attack.

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Before the attack, Kashmir's tourism sector was witnessing record growth during the spring and summer season of 2025. However, following the incident, the industry suffered a severe setback as bookings were cancelled en masse and tourism businesses were forced to refund customers. Stakeholders estimate losses worth crores of rupees and say the sector is still recovering from the downturn.

Industry leaders now view the annual Amarnath Yatra as a crucial opportunity to revive tourism and restore visitor confidence in Kashmir. Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of the Houseboat Owners Association, also extended a warm welcome to the pilgrims and announced special concessions for houseboat accommodation.

"We welcome all pilgrims and wish them a peaceful and blessed yatra," Pakhtoon said. "Houseboats offer affordable and unique accommodation for both pilgrims and leisure tourists. This year, we have introduced major discounts for yatris and hope more pilgrims choose to stay in houseboats. We have different categories to suit every budget, and our members will actively promote these special offers."

Political leaders across party lines have also appealed to the people of Kashmir to extend traditional hospitality to visiting pilgrims. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have urged residents to treat pilgrims as ambassadors of Kashmir, ensuring they return home with positive memories of the Valley's culture, warmth, and hospitality.

With preparations in full swing and tourism stakeholders offering unprecedented discounts, industry leaders are optimistic that this year's Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will not only be a spiritual success but also provide a much-needed boost to Kashmir's tourism economy.