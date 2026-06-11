/Year-round access, endless possibilities: Zojila Tunnel fuels tourism dreams

Srinagar: A wave of excitement and optimism is sweeping across Kashmir and Ladakh as the much-awaited Zojila Tunnel nears completion, promising to revolutionise travel, tourism, and trade in the region. Residents, tourism stakeholders, and visitors alike are eagerly awaiting the opening of the strategic tunnel, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region.

Tourism operators in Sonmarg, one of Kashmir’s premier tourist destinations, believe the tunnel will usher in a new era for the sector by making travel faster, safer, and more convenient. The improved road connectivity is expected to boost tourist arrivals and open up several new destinations for visitors exploring both Kashmir and Ladakh.

With the opening of the tunnel, tourists visiting Sonmarg will be able to access scenic destinations across the Zojila Pass, including Minamarg, Drass, and the picturesque Mushkoh Valley in Ladakh, and return the same day if desired. Similarly, visitors staying in Kargil will be able to make day trips to Sonmarg, creating new tourism circuits and increasing visitor movement across the region.

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Local tourism stakeholders in Sonmarg have welcomed the development, expressing hope that easier access to previously remote destinations will attract larger numbers of tourists in the coming years.

''The opening of the Sonmarg-Ladakh tunnel will have a transformative impact on the tourism industry. It will significantly boost tourist arrivals in the region and create new opportunities for local communities associated with tourism. The tunnel will make travel easier, safer, and faster, allowing visitors to explore more destinations within a shorter period of time. This landmark project will benefit both tourists and tourism stakeholders, and we are grateful to the government for making this dream a reality,'' said Muhstaq Ahmad Raina, a tourist guide.

Visitors are equally enthusiastic, noting that the tunnel will eliminate the need to cross the often-challenging Zojila Pass, reducing travel time and enhancing safety while cutting transportation costs.

"Tourists always look for convenience and easy accessibility, and the opening of this tunnel will greatly reduce travel time between Kashmir and Ladakh. It will allow visitors to explore multiple destinations in a shorter period, making their travel experience more enjoyable and efficient. Improved connectivity is expected to increase tourist footfall, as more people will have the opportunity to discover the natural beauty and attractions of this region. The government has undertaken several major infrastructure projects, including this tunnel, and it is now up to the people and tourism stakeholders to make the most of these opportunities," said Gautam, a tourist.

The tourism landscape of Sonmarg has already witnessed significant changes following the opening of the Gagangir-Sonamarg Tunnel in 2025. The route, which previously remained closed for months during winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanche threats, now remains accessible throughout the year, providing a major boost to the local tourism industry.

"The construction of the Zojila Tunnel is a remarkable initiative by the government. The opening of the Gagangir-Sonamarg Tunnel last year has already transformed the tourism sector in Sonmarg, which previously remained cut off for nearly four to five months every winter due to heavy snowfall and road closures. With the upcoming Zojila Tunnel, we expect a further boost to tourism in both Sonmarg and Kargil. This all-weather connectivity will enable tourists to travel comfortably between destinations, visit key attractions on both sides of the tunnel, and even return the same day. We believe this project will significantly increase tourist arrivals and create new opportunities for local businesses and tourism stakeholders," said Mohammad Irfan, a tour guide.

Industry experts believe the completion of the Zojila Tunnel will further strengthen year-round tourism by ensuring uninterrupted connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh. The project is expected to allow tourists to visit Ladakh even during winter months, when the region traditionally remains cut off from the rest of the country for nearly five to six months due to harsh weather conditions.

The tunnel is also expected to encourage winter tourism in Ladakh, offering visitors the opportunity to experience snow-covered landscapes and extreme cold conditions. Regions such as Drass, known as one of the coldest inhabited places in the world, record temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius during winter.

"The opening of this tunnel is a major step forward, and I am confident it will bring positive change to the region. We absolutely loved our visit to Sonmarg. During our trip, we travelled through Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Srinagar, and every destination was breathtakingly beautiful. Improved connectivity through the tunnel will make travel easier and encourage even more tourists to explore this incredible part of the country. Coming from a mountainous region ourselves, we can truly appreciate the natural beauty of Kashmir. We have found Kashmir to be not only stunning but also very welcoming and safe. The hospitality of the people has been exceptional, and as a woman traveller, I have felt comfortable and secure throughout the journey. I would encourage everyone to visit and experience the beauty and warmth of Kashmir for themselves," said Manisha Joshi, a tourist.

As much of India experiences intense summer heat, Kashmir and Ladakh continue to attract tourists seeking pleasant weather, breathtaking natural scenery, and adventure experiences. Improved road infrastructure and the construction of tunnels across the Union Territories have played a key role in enhancing accessibility and boosting tourism over recent years.

According to official figures, nearly 25 tunnels of varying sizes have either been completed, are under construction, or are in the planning stages across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 2020. Of these, around 18 tunnels are currently under construction, while plans for 12 additional tunnels are being prepared, reflecting the government's continued focus on strengthening connectivity in the Himalayan region.

Tourism stakeholders believe the Zojila Tunnel will become a landmark infrastructure project, unlocking new economic opportunities and cementing Kashmir and Ladakh position as year-round tourism destinations.