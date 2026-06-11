/Quebec to reopen permanent residence pathway from July 2. How will it benefit Indians | WION Horizons

Quebec’s immigration ministry has announced that the Quebec Experience Programme (PEQ) will re-open on July 2, 2026, and the permanent residence pathway will remain open for a two-year period, bringing relief and hope to thousands of Indians planning to settle in Canada. The pathway will open in two phases, with the first phase from July 2 to October 31, 2026, focused on foreign nationals who were eligible for the PEQ at the time of its closure on November 19, 2025.

This first phase will include foreign nationals who have qualified through both PEQ streams: the international graduate stream and the foreign worker stream. There will be no change in the eligibility criteria for both streams.

Besides, there will be no cap on applications for the first phase.

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Till October 31, the Quebec government will scale back on invitations through the Skilled Worker Selection Programme (PSTQ) and will be targeting candidates working in TEER 4 or 5 occupations, along with candidates with less than two years of work experience.

The PEQ re-opening is a temporary measure, and Quebec’s immigration ministry intends to close the programme and handle all permanent residence selection only through PSTQ.

The reopening will provide significant relief to thousands of Indian students and skilled workers in the French-speaking province of Quebec. Indians constitute one of the largest groups of international students in Canada, and many of them choose Quebec for its affordable education and employment opportunities.

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The reopening of PEQ will provide them a faster route to obtaining permanent residence.

Many Indians employed on a temporary basis in sectors facing labour shortages may also benefit from the pathway.

Immigration Minister François Bonnardel on Wednesday announced the reopening of the PEQ for two years and said between 8,000 and 12,000 people are expected to apply in the first phase.

“The PSTQ is not dead. It will not die. It is the PSTQ that will support newcomers in the years to come,” Bonnardel added.

Quebec lowered its targets for the coming years to 45,000 new permanent residents annually under its 2026–29 plan.

Prior to its termination, the PEQ was a popular fast-track pathway to permanent residency till the Quebec government under François Legault abolished the programme.

Hundreds of people participated in demonstrations earlier this year calling for the PEQ's reinstatement, a demand also voiced by city mayors, business groups and unions.

Former immigration minister, Jean-François Roberge, refused to reinstate the PEQ or provide exemptions to those already in the province and instead created the PSTQ.

He insisted the program better meets Quebec's needs as it allows the government to select candidates based on several criteria, including knowledge of French, while also prioritizing those located outside the greater Montreal area.