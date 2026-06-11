/France says ‘equal to equal’ defence ties with India ahead of PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi: French diplomatic sources have signalled major progress on a new Rafale deal and deeper defence-industrial cooperation with India, describing the partnership as far more advanced than a traditional buyer-seller relationship.

The comments come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, where innovation, civil nuclear issues and regional security are expected to top the agenda.

“Once again, Make in India and integration of local weapons are part of it. This deal will be different from previous deals,” one French diplomatic source told reporters.

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The sources stressed Paris’s strong commitment to India’s flagship policy. “The French government is committed to Make in India in Defence,” they said, adding that defence technology ties had matured significantly over the past decade.

“Answer is yes, we have demonstrated in last 10 years,” the source said when asked about technology transfer. “It’s not client-customer relationship. It’s equal to equal. Make in India will [be] part of the deal.”

They described the overall defence relationship as “far more advanced” and “committed”, with France having “done far more” than many partners.

Civil nuclear cooperation is also set to feature prominently. French officials expressed optimism that India’s Shanti law had opened doors for private-sector involvement.

“We need to deal with challenges… but Shanti law [is] very good. It brings in the game Indian private sector,” the source said.

“Since Shanti law was passed, our French utility company has entered into active discussions with big Indian players. What is interesting is [the] future of collaboration will be in Make in India. I am confident French stakeholders will be happy… we are [at the] beginning of [a] new phase. End of the year, we will have clear picture.”

An announcement on innovation is also expected during the visit. On broader geopolitics, French sources acknowledged challenges to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) but said the concept remained relevant. “Concept of IMEC will remain relevant but situation in West Asia… We still have discussion. We have to deal with current situation in Middle East.”

They confirmed India would join a special West Asia-focused meeting at next week’s G7 summit alongside the US and leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. “Emphasis on free navigation, we are not part of war, but it has impact on all of us,” the source said.

France has invited India to participate in all G7 tracks, describing New Delhi as a “top priority” with a “special relationship”. “India is top priority, we have reached level of trust and confidence. It’s easy for both of us to talk about anything,” the diplomats said.

They praised India’s G20 presidency and noted its current BRICS chairmanship, saying, “When India will find solution for its problem, it will be for the world.”

Ease of travel for Indians also features high on the list. “Want to make it easier for Indian students to get visa… it’s a top priority,” sources said.