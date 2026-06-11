/Niti Aayog meet: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay opposes NEET exam; seeks infra projects

At the 11thGoverning Council Meeting of the NITI Aayog(Government body that replaced the Planning Commission), chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expressed that the state is opposed to the NEET Medical Entrance exam and that the Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to protecting the rights of its students.

The introduction of NEET Exam for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, has affected the students from rural and socio-economically disadvantaged families. In view of the above, the Government of Tamil Nadu may be permitted to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based solely on Class XII marks, said Chief Minister Vijay, reiterating the stance of the DMK Government which ruled Tamil Nadu before him. Last month too, in the aftermath of the NEET exam cancellation owing to the paper leak controversy, Chief Minister Vijay had voiced out against the exam.

Requesting the Central Government for implementing new projects for Tamil Nadu, Vijay mentioned that the state Government would provide required land for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) in Coimbatore. He reasoned that such a project would further strengthen tertiary healthcare, offer world-class medical education and bring quality care closer to the people.

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Further, he urged the Government of India to ensure the protection of the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay,

and to guarantee their safety, security, and the release of their fishing boats. He requested urgent diplomatic measures to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended and jailed in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and to ensure their safe return to their families.

Regarding infrastructure development, Vijay requested the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Railways to accord sanction to the following projects: Six-lane Chengalpattu to Trichy section of GST Road (NH-32), Six-lane Trichy (Panchapur) – Jeeyapuram – Karur section (NH-81), Six-lane Karur – Coimbatore section (NH-81), Elevated Corridor from Madhavaram to Shozhavaram (NH-87), High Speed Rail Corridor from Chennai to Kanyakumari.

"I also request Government of India to release the pending Samagra Shiksha Scheme funds amounting to Rs.3,284 crore early without conditionalities and without linking the same to the implementation of New Education Policy or without insisting on the three language Policy, in the larger interest of student’s welfare, continuity of educational services, and the preservation of cooperative federalism. I would also like to place before this Council a request to the Government of India to declare Thirukkural, the ancient treatise that is uniquely relevant to the secular values of modern India, as a National Literature," Chief Minister Vijay conveyed at the meet.

Tamil Nadu wholeheartedly supports the nation’s aspirations and firmly believes that a developed India can be built only through empowered States, cooperative federalism, and inclusive development. The people of Tamil Nadu have entrusted our Government with a historic mandate founded on transparent governance, social justice, inclusive growth, youth empowerment and equitable development, and we remain committed to working constructively with the Union Government while firmly safeguarding the interests and aspirations of Tamil Nadu, Vijay emphasized.