/'Hope PM resigns tomorrow': Congress leader Udit Raj renews 75-year rule debate as PM Modi turns 75

Congress Leader Udit Raj, ahead of PM Modi's 75 birthday on September 16, made a bold call. Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that leaders should retire at the age of 75, he said, "Hope PM Modi resigns tomorrow as he will turn 75; that was the age limit he had set for other leaders."

The opposition has repeatedly cornered PM Modi over the 75-year rule. This primarily received more mileage since July 2025, a remark by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, "When you turn 75, it means you should stop now and make way for others."

Previously, in 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah reasoned during the assembly election that the party had opted against fielding candidates older than 75.

Does the BJP have a formal rule for retirement at 75?

Formally BJP does not have any such rule which compels any leader to resign at 75. However, in 2014, after becoming the PM of India, Narendra Modi set an informal age limit of 75 years for holding ministerial offices or cabinet portfolios.

Several leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Yashwant Sinha were removed from an active role following their coming to the age of 75. They were moved to a role of 'Marghdarshak'. However, it is to be noted that it's not a binding rule, and it only started under the discretion of PM Modi.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat last month said that he did not name himself or anyone else to retire at 75. He added that his earlier remark was a general observation about leadership renewal, not aimed at anyone else.

Opposition leaders like Congress's Jairam Ramesh and others have periodically taken a dig at PM Modi for creating the 75-year limitations to sideline BJP veterans.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that,' It was never decided. You can write in bold letters that no such decision was taken… I was party president, and I am saying it forcefully that there was no such decision at all.'