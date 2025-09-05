/Indian origin engineer Amit Kshatriya named NASA's top civil service official, to lead Moon-to-Mars mission

Amit Kshatriya, an Indian origin robotics engineer, has been appointed as the associate administrator of NASA. He will be responsible for program planning and implementation of NASA's Artemis campaign. Administrator Sean Duffy announced this on September 3. Artemis is the long-term mission of NASA to land humanity on Mars.

"Amit has spent more than two decades as a dedicated public servant at NASA, working to advance American leadership in space. Under his leadership, the agency will chart a bold vision to return to the moon during President Trump's term," said NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy in a statement on Wednesday.

"Amit's knowledge, integrity, and unwavering commitment to pioneering a new era of exploration make him uniquely qualified to lead our agency as associate administrator," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Amit Kshatriya?

Amit Kshatriya is a native of the United States. He was born in Brookfield, Wisconsin, to Indian immigrant parents. He had completed his education in Mathematics from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California and the University of Texas at Austin. Amit had been part of NASA for more than 22 years. He is one of the 100 people in NASA's history to serve as a mission control flight director. He started in 2003 and worked through the ranks, software engineer, robotics engineer, spacecraft operator, space stationflight director, deputy, and then acting manager of the ISS Vehicle Office.

He was also involved in a leadership role for the Space Launch System, Orion, and Exploration Ground Systems Programs. In 2021, he was involved as an assistant deputy associate administrator for ESDMD, where he, along with his team, designed a spacecraft that delivered humans to the moon during the Artemis I mission.