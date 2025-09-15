/‘Many workers get scr***d’: Navarro targets India again over Russian oil purchase amid Trump-Modi thaw

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Monday (Sep 15) has once again targeted India over its trade policies, criticising New Delhi’s “very high tariffs”. He also alleged that elites in India profit at the expense of local workers. This comes ahead of the India visit of US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch on Monday night to hold trade talks.

“Indian refiners were in bed with Russian refiners immediately after the invasion. They make money off us via unfair trade and many workers get screwed. They use that money to buy Russian oil, and Russians use that to buy weapons,” Navarro told CNBC International during an interview on Monday (Sep 15).

He added, “India is coming to the table. On the trade side, they have very high tariffs.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The development comes ahead of trade talks between Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, and India's chief negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal. Confirming the one-day visit by Lynch, Agrawal said that both sides aim to “fast-track” the negotiations, without giving further details, reported Reuters.

In the past, Navarro had called India a ‘maharaja of tariffs’. The US trade advisor also questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping,

Earlier, Navarro had also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting tensions between India’s democratic image and its global partnerships.

“Look, the Indian people need to understand what’s going on here. You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop,” Navarro had said earlier.

Recently, Navarro had also targeted BRICS – which includes India, China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa, along with new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Indonesia – saying that the bloc “would not survive without selling to the US.”

‘India won’t buy US corn’

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an interview on Saturday with Axios also criticised India’s high tariffs on American products, saying that “India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why won’t 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn’t that rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us and they won’t buy our corn. They put tariffs on everything.” He further warned New Delhi to reduce tariffs or have a “tough time doing business” with the US.

US-India trade talks

Meanwhile, the trade talks between India and the US are scheduled to take place on Tuesday (Sep 16) as the negotiations gain momentum. During the sixth round of negotiations, the Washington and New Delhi officials are expected to discuss a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).