/'Can swallow all insults' like Lord Shiva, says PM Modi hitting out at Congress on abuse row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam on Sunday (Sept 14) hit out at the main Opposition Congress party for siding with anti-national forces and supporting terrorists backed by Pakistan. While addressing a huge rally in Assam's Darrang the PM said, “Instead of standing with our brave soldiers, Congress has chosen to back infiltrators and those who threaten India’s unity. This party has repeatedly provided cover to anti-national forces."

He also hit out at the Congress party over the alleged verbal abuse targeting him and his late mother, Heeraben Modi. While addressing the crowd the PM said that he will take any criticism or abuse that comes his way like Lord Shiva swallowed the poison.

“No matter how much abuse they hurl at me, I am a devotee of Lord Shiva; I absorb all that," he said.

Verbal abuses were allegedly made from an RJD-Congress stage during a recent political campaign in Bihar, which is going to polls soon. The Opposition has however, denied the allegation and said that none of its leaders were on the stage when the remarks were made.

The Prime Minister during his rally also highlighted how Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was "upset" when late Bhupen Hazarika, a renowned singer from Assam was being awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Centre.