/Top 10 most democratic countries in the world leading in freedom and governance

Luxembourg, though a constitutional monarchy, ranks highly in the democracy index, consistently due to its civil liberties, strong political stability and high-income economy. It has achieved an EIU score of 8.88. It is to be noted that there are other organisations, like Freedom House and International IDEA, that rank these countries with a little difference in method. The EIU scale ranks 165 countries among five categories: Electoral process and pluralism, Functioning of government, Political participation, Political culture and Civil liberties on 60 indicators with three major classifications of "full democracies," "flawed democracies," "hybrid regimes," or "authoritarian regimes".