Congress' leadership has very limited intellect, knows nothing about CAA: JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday lashed out at opposition parties over Citizenship Amendment Act and asked what was the problem with the new citizenship law.

He asked Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on the citizenship law and said that it is Congress party's misfortune that "its leadership has very limited intellect".

He said the opposition is misleading the country.

"I ask opposition parties 'what is the problem in CAA?' I ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA. It is Congress' misfortune that its leadership has a very limited intellect. They know nothing about CAA. They are misleading the country," Nadda said.

Meanwhile, a group of refugees from Pakistan on Saturday visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The refugees were living in Delhi and Haryana. The group walked from Jantar Mantar to the BJP headquarters to express gratitude to the leaders for the amendments to the citizenship law.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.



