/Cold wave, dense fog push Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ levels; IMD issues 'orange alert'

Air pollution across the Delhi-National Capital Region, along with a spell of biting cold and dense fog, hampered normal life across north India as air quality stayed just below the “severe” mark on Sunday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows Delhi’s Air Quality Index at 390 on Sunday, firmly remaining in the “very poor” range.

Conditions were worsened at several monitoring stations, including Chandni Chowk, which emerged as one of the most polluted pockets with an AQI of 455, Wazirpur at 449, Bawana at 446, Rohini at 444 and Anand Vihar at 438.

Neighbouring cities also reported alarming pollution levels. Gurugram and Noida posted AQIs of 354 and 352, respectively, while Ghaziabad stood at 334, all classified as very poor. Faridabad showed marginal relief but continued to record a “poor” AQI of 283.

The increase in pollution coincided with the first cold wave of the season in the national capital, as Delhi experienced the coldest December day to date on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching 16.9 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, several air travel services were disrupted due to weather disruptions. As per news agency PTI, at least flights were cancelled at the airport in Delhi on Saturday due to dense fog. On Sunday, flights were running smoothly at Delhi airport, officials said in an update on X.

IMD issues ‘orange alert’

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the capital and forecasted dense to very dense fog during the overnight and early morning hours on Sunday. In addition, Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius.