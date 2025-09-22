/Cockpit door, a passcode and a first-time flier: Air India Express faces mid-flight scare. Here's what really happened

A passenger aboard an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi caused a momentary scare when he tried to open the cockpit door mid-flight on Monday (September 22). The airline clarified that the passenger, traveling on his first-ever flight, was merely searching for the lavatory when he mistakenly approached the cockpit entrance. The airline issued a statement emphasising that security measures were not breached and that the situation was handled according to standard protocols. A spokesperson for Air India Express confirmed that the incident had been reported to the relevant authorities and was under investigation.

The incident occurred on flight IX-1086. According to reports, the passenger, unaware of his error, claimed that he had confused the cockpit door with the lavatory. After the crew intervened and explained his mistake, he promptly returned to his seat without further incident. The passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further procedures as per aviation safety norms.

