Cockpit door, a passcode and a first-time flier: Air India Express faces mid-flight scare. Here's what really happened

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 16:05 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 16:07 IST
Air India Express Photograph: (File image)

Story highlights

The airline clarified that the passenger, traveling on his first-ever flight, was merely searching for the lavatory when he mistakenly approached the cockpit entrance

A passenger aboard an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi caused a momentary scare when he tried to open the cockpit door mid-flight on Monday (September 22). The airline clarified that the passenger, traveling on his first-ever flight, was merely searching for the lavatory when he mistakenly approached the cockpit entrance. The airline issued a statement emphasising that security measures were not breached and that the situation was handled according to standard protocols. A spokesperson for Air India Express confirmed that the incident had been reported to the relevant authorities and was under investigation.

The incident occurred on flight IX-1086. According to reports, the passenger, unaware of his error, claimed that he had confused the cockpit door with the lavatory. After the crew intervened and explained his mistake, he promptly returned to his seat without further incident. The passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further procedures as per aviation safety norms.

Several reports also suggested that the individual even attempted to input the correct passcode for the cockpit door. However, the cockpit crew, suspecting potential security concerns, quickly blocked his entry. This detail, though, could not be independently verified by WION. Interestingly, this incident followed another unusual occurrence the day before, involving a separate Air India flight. On that flight, a passenger's boarding pass was stamped for entry, but the individual never boarded the plane and wandered into the arrivals area. The aircraft, which had already begun to back away from the gate, was forced to return, causing a two-hour delay.

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

