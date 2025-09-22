/From ghee and butter to ice-cream: Amul cuts prices on 700+ products as GST reforms kick in – Check full list

With the aim to pass on GST benefits to consumers, 'Amul', one of India's largest food brands, has reduced the prices of its more than 700 products, including ghee, butter, ice cream, snacks and many more. The revised prices for a range of products were announced in a statement by Amul's parent, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

“This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc,” GCMMF said.

Revised price list of Amul products

Amul has announced a price cut across several dairy and frozen items, effective from 22 September.

Butter: Price per 100 gm reduced from Rs 62 to Rs 58.

Price per 100 gm reduced from Rs 62 to Rs 58. Ghee: Now priced at Rs 610 per litre, down by Rs 40 from Rs 650.

Now priced at Rs 610 per litre, down by Rs 40 from Rs 650. Cheese block: Costs Rs 545 per kg instead of the earlier Rs 575, a Rs 30 drop.

Costs Rs 545 per kg instead of the earlier Rs 575, a Rs 30 drop. Paneer: A 200 gm pack will be available at Rs 95, down from Rs 99.

A 200 gm pack will be available at Rs 95, down from Rs 99. Ice cream: Prices will now range between Rs 9 and Rs 550, compared to the previous Rs 10 to Rs 600 bracket.

Prices will now range between Rs 9 and Rs 550, compared to the previous Rs 10 to Rs 600 bracket. Frozen snacks: Revised range is Rs 42 to Rs 380, earlier Rs 45 to Rs 400.

Revised range is Rs 42 to Rs 380, earlier Rs 45 to Rs 400. Amul Protein: Products will be sold in the Rs 145 to Rs 3,690 range, reduced from Rs 150 to Rs 4,100.

Products will be sold in the Rs 145 to Rs 3,690 range, reduced from Rs 150 to Rs 4,100. Bakery products: Prices will vary between ₹10 and ₹270, lower than the earlier ₹11 to ₹300 range.

Amul reduce prices of more than 700 items.J Photograph: (Amul)

Amul has notified the price changes to all its trade partners, including distributors, retailers, and Amul parlours across India. "Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products, particularly ice cream, cheese, and butter, as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as these items were not part of GST even before the reforms. “There is no change proposed in the prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero per cent GST on pouch milk,” Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF, told ANI on September 11.