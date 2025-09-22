/From ghee and butter to ice-cream: Amul cuts prices on 700+ products as GST reforms kick in – Check full list

Amul has notified the price changes to all its trade partners, including distributors, retailers, and Amul parlours across India. Meanwhile, the prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as these items were not part of GST even before the reforms.
With the aim to pass on GST benefits to consumers, 'Amul', one of India's largest food brands, has reduced the prices of its more than 700 products, including ghee, butter, ice cream, snacks and many more. The revised prices for a range of products were announced in a statement by Amul's parent, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
“This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc,” GCMMF said.
Amul has announced a price cut across several dairy and frozen items, effective from 22 September.
Amul has notified the price changes to all its trade partners, including distributors, retailers, and Amul parlours across India. "Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products, particularly ice cream, cheese, and butter, as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity," the statement noted.
Meanwhile, the prices of pouch and packaged milk will remain unchanged, as these items were not part of GST even before the reforms. “There is no change proposed in the prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero per cent GST on pouch milk,” Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF, told ANI on September 11.