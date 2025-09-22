/Telangana: First-year engineering student dies by suicide, alleged harassment by seniors; police register case

A first-year engineering student allegedly took his own life in Telangana after enduring ragging by seniors, who forced him to drink alcohol and pay a hefty bill
In a shocking incident, a first-year engineering student allegedly ended his life by committing suicide in his hostel, the Telangana police said on Monday (September 22). According to reports, senior students forced him to ragging, and also asked him to drink alcohol and taking him to a bar, where they told him to pay the bill of nearly ₹10,000. When the seniors pressured him to pay the full bill, the student ended his life by hanging himself. As per officials, the student died by hanging himself. Prior to that, he also recorded a video of himself claiming that his seniors were harassing him and asking for money.
Also Read: Kashmir's horticulture, agriculture, tourism, and handicraft industries welcome the reduction in GST
One of the police official said, “We have registered a case and are investigating into the matter. More details will be provided later.” Meanwhile, the family of the deceased staged a protest in front of Medipally police station demanding justice. They also demanded punishment for those responsible for his death.
On September 11, the Delhi High Court expressed deep concern over the increasing number of student suicides in higher educational institutions, stressing the urgent need for a strong and effective anti-ragging system. This statement came as the court dismissed two petitions filed by the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, which had contested the University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision to assign the contract for the National Ragging Prevention Programme to the Centre for Youth (C4Y) Society. The Bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, highlighted the disturbing rise in student suicides and called for swift action to address the issue. The judges emphasised that the establishment of a functional and responsive anti-ragging helpline is crucial and cannot be delayed, warning that further inaction could result in more tragic losses of young lives.