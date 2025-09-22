/Telangana: First-year engineering student dies by suicide, alleged harassment by seniors; police register case

In a shocking incident, a first-year engineering student allegedly ended his life by committing suicide in his hostel, the Telangana police said on Monday (September 22). According to reports, senior students forced him to ragging, and also asked him to drink alcohol and taking him to a bar, where they told him to pay the bill of nearly ₹10,000. When the seniors pressured him to pay the full bill, the student ended his life by hanging himself. As per officials, the student died by hanging himself. Prior to that, he also recorded a video of himself claiming that his seniors were harassing him and asking for money.

One of the police official said, “We have registered a case and are investigating into the matter. More details will be provided later.” Meanwhile, the family of the deceased staged a protest in front of Medipally police station demanding justice. They also demanded punishment for those responsible for his death.

