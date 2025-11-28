‘CIA and Mossad engineered Congress defeat in 2014 general elections,’ says former MP

In a bizarre claim, the Congress party’s former MP Kumar Ketkar has said that the US intelligence agency CIA and the Israeli spy agency Mossad had together strategized the defeat of the Congress in the 2014 general elections. Speaking at an event organised by the Congress on the Constitution Day, Ketkar, a former journalist, said that foreign intelligence agencies influenced the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to prevent a stable Congress or Congress-led government from coming back to power. Ketkar tried to rationalise his claim by stating that the Congress party had won 145 seats in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls and 206 in the general election five years later. Going by the same trend, the Congress should have won 250 seats and retained power convincingly, but the number of the party’s seats nosedived to 44.

‘Congress party’s sharp decline not due to public mandate’

He further alleged that the Congress party’s sharp decline in number of seats was not due to public mandate but external interference.

“It was then that the game started. It was decided that under no circumstances, the seat tally of the Congress should increase from 206 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

“There were organisations that acted in a way that ‘Till the time we do not bring down the Congress from 206, we would not be able to play games here (in India)’. One of the organisations was the CIA and another was the Mossad of Israel,” the former MP said.

“The two organisations had decided that they had to do something in India. If a stable Congress government or a Congress-led alliance government came back to power again, they would not have been able to interfere in India and implement their policies,” Ketkar claimed.

‘CIA and Mossad have detailed data on states, constituencies’

He said the two spy agencies were of the view that a favourable government in Delhi would be under their control and that there should be a majority government but not of the Congress.

“The Mossad prepared detailed data on states and constituencies. The CIA and the Mossad have detailed data on states and constituencies,” Ketkar claimed.

He admitted that there was discontent and disenchantment in 2014 against then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, but said it was not enough to bring the Congress numbers down from 206 to 44.

The party did not even have enough numbers to claim the post of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. “This was not the mandate of the people,” Ketkar alleged.