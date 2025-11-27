/‘Third-world parenting’: Nalin Haley calls Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘creep’, slams his reforms

Nalin Haley, son of former US presidential candidate Nikki Haley, has called Vivek Ramaswamy a “creep” who “should not be near any child” and accused him of proposing “third-world parenting” through his education reforms. Nalin slammed Ramaswamy in a post on X and criticised the reforms unveiled by him. Ramaswamy, who was the youngest presidential candidate in the 2024 Republican primaries, is running for governor of Ohio in 2026 and Democratic candidate Amy Acton is likely to be his main rival.

“This creep should not be near any child, and we absolutely can’t have his third world parenting style imposed on American kids,” he wrote, reacting to Ramaswamy’s proposals to extend school hours and introduce year-round schooling.

Ramaswamy reform plans for public education system

Ramaswamy recently laid out an overhaul of Ohio’s public-education system, arguing that outdated structures were failing students. Ramaswamy says he wants to make parenting more affordable by keeping schools open all year and extending the school day so children would go home at 4 pm instead of 3 pm. He argued that longer school hours would reduce childcare costs for working parents.

Ramaswamy has proposed to raise the academic standards by restoring the state’s third-grade reading guarantee, expanding phonics-based learning, linking the pay of teachers to performance, widening school-choice options, and removing “ideological content” from classrooms. He has separately cited government data to claim that American students are struggling with reading and mathematics, and stresses that his reforms will fix the “broken system”.

Ramaswamy says sex-education lessons should begin at 8

In his post, Nalin also cited a 2022 comment by Ramaswamy reportedly suggesting that Republicans should use rhyme-based slogans such as “wait until 8”—a proposed alternative to Florida’s “don’t say gay” law, implying sex-education lessons should begin only once children turn eight.

Education continues to dominate political debates in the US, and Republicans are calling for structural reforms, curriculum scrutiny, and expanded alternatives to public schooling. Ramaswamy’s 2026 gubernatorial campaign is likely to focus on these themes.

Nalin is emerging as a voice of “America First” and pro-MAGA politics. Earlier, he said all legal and illegal immigration should be banned and H-1B visas must come to a stop. His comments stirred a row among White nationalists, who even called for his deportation, but he says dual citizenship is a “stupid idea” and that naturalised citizens should not hold office.

Both Nalin and Vivek are of Indian origin.