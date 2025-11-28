/Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir now leads tri-services. All about his new post

On Thursday (Nov 27), Pakistan army chief Asim Munir took charge as the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). With the post, the field marshal has assumed additional responsibilities created through his new post. This came into effect after the contentious 27th Amendment to the Pakistani Constitution. Munir will noe be at the helm of all three service, the army, air force and the navy. The post has a 5-year fixed tenure.

It was in November 1 that the Senate passed the amendments, which abolished the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). The post was created by the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1976. It was done after the country’s surrender in the 1971 war with India. Now that Munir assumes his new post as the incumbent CJCSC, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has retired, and with that, it is also the end of an era that has brought about change in Pakistan’s defence framework.

Munir's promotion as the field marshal also came days after the country got embroiled in cross-border firing with India. In retaliation to the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor. The aim was to target and dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

