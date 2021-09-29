Chinese troops crossed LAC in Uttarakhand last month: Report

Amid tensions with India at the border, China had sent close to 100 soldiers who crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Barahoti sector in Uttarakhand in August.

According to reports, the transgression had taken place on August 30 and the Chinese troops returned from the area after spending few hours inside India's territory.

Also Read: China building 30 airports near India’s border in Tibet, Xinjiang

In a tit-for-tat response, Indian troops also carried out patrols in the area. The Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) personnel were deployed in the area.

There has been no official comment on the Chinese transgression so far by the Indian government.

Also Read: Chinese President Xi 'encourages' PLA troops at India-China border in Tibet

The incident comes amid a continuing stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in a number of areas on India's eastern front even as both sides say the completed disengagement in two sensitive locations.

Reports say that minor transgressions have been taking place in Barahoti due to differing perceptions about laxity in border management by both sides.

Also Read: China's bullet train linking Tibet hosts military transport mission

However, according to reports, the large number of PLA personnel who crossed over took Indian officials by surprise. The Chinese side has also significantly ramped up infrastructure development along the LAC in the sector.

India has been maintaining a strict vigil along the nearly 3,500-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) following the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

The border stand-off between the Indian and Chinese military erupted last year in eastern ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both sides reacted by enhancing their deployment and rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers along with heavy weaponry.

The situation de-escalated after a series of military and diplomatic talks between the diplomatic and military officials of both countries and the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area last month.

Each side reportedly has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the region.

(With inputs from Agencies)