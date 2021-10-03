China releases new propaganda video on Galwan Valley clash last year

China has reportedly released a new video allegedly filmed at or near the site of the clash between Indian soldiers and PLA forces in Galwan Valley last year.

The video was released on China's social media on the occasion of Martyr's Day. The latest propaganda video was released by PLA's Western Theatre Command.

Also Read: Bizarre article that talks about China taking Arunachal Pradesh from India goes viral

China's recently conducted several drills involving the Western Theatre Command at high altitude in the Tibet region with the latest equipment.

Our nation is the home of the brave❤️

Flag raising ceremony marks China's 72nd National Day at Galwan Valley🇨🇳

PLA has deployed Mavic 2 Enterprise drones with high-resolution thermal imaging camera to track down intruding Indian troops before the June 15 clash. pic.twitter.com/VtFKjoJS9i — Eva 郑 عائشة (@evazhengll) October 1, 2021 ×

PLA's video allegedly shows hundreds of troops lining up in rows and shouting military slogans on the banks of a river near the Galwan Valley. However, the video hasn't been independently verified.

In the video, the Chinese troops are shown paying tribute to the four soldiers who had died in the clashes with Indian troops.

Also Read: With rivals on mind, China flaunts new sophisticated arsenal in airshow

China had cracked down on its social media users who had questioned the Communist Party's version of events at Galwan. Four Chinese soldiers were killed during the clashes at Galwan. India had lost 20 soldiers, although reports claimed the casualties on the Chinese side was much higher.

The development comes even as China pulled back its troops and tanks from the Pangong Tso region in Ladakh in February after a stand-off with the Indian Army.

Also Read: Chinese President Xi 'encourages' PLA troops at India-China border in Tibet

China had violated the understanding over the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and had attempted to advance along the forward posts which was thwarted by the Indian forces.

Tensions remain high in other areas along the LAC with both countries conducting regular patrols.

(Social Media Courtesy: Twitter@evazhengll)

(With inputs from Agencies)