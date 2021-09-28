With rivals on mind, China flaunts new sophisticated arsenal in airshow

With an eye on rivals, China on Tuesday flaunted its sophisticated airpower in the much-awaited airshow.

In the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, the country's biggest airshow is being held, where it showed surveillance drones and jets.

The airshow has been closely watched by several countries around the world, including the adversaries of the Beijing.

The show is coming at a time when tensions are high in South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. It is also a part of China’s push to meet the 2035 deadline to retool its military for modern warfare.

The CH-6, a prototype of a new surveillance drone, which can also carry out attacks, was among the tech unveiled on Tuesday.

According to open-source intelligence agency Janes, the drone can carry missiles and is designed for surveillance and strike operations.

The WZ-7 high-altitude drone for border reconnaissance and maritime patrol, and the J-16D fighter jet, which can jam electronic equipment, were also displayed in the show.

As per the state media, both have already entered service. Military commentator Song Zhongping told AFP, "They will play a major role in both the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea."

