Char Dham Yatra started on Wednesday (Apr 30) with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temple gates in Uttarkashi on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will open on May 2 and May 4 respectively. Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that all preparations have been completed. "Tomorrow, the Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams portals will open. Baba Kedar's dham's portals will open on May 2, and Badrinath will open on May 4. We welcome all devotees," he said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Humanity bleeds, the world must wake up': Calls for justice against Pahalgam terror attack at NY's Times Square

Earlier this week, Dhami held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates and directed them to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the yatra.

He said that robust security arrangements must be ensured at all religious and tourist sites with a special focus on the yatra. The DMs were instructed to conduct regular monitoring of security measures being taken in areas under their jurisdiction.

Advertisment

Security has been on high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, strict security arrangements have been made for the Char Dham Yatra, Director General of Police Deepam Seth said on Tuesday.

Also read: UK stands with India, rejects BBC's denial on Pahalgam terror attack: 'Let me be clear...'

While speaking to the reporters, Seth said that nearly 6,000 police personnel, 17 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed on the yatra routes for the security of pilgrims.

Advertisment

Besides, SDRF personnel will be deployed in more than 65 accident-prone areas, the DGP said, adding the state police will also focus on smooth traffic movement during the yatra.

Also read: Pahalgam attack: Deputy PM Ishaq Dar admits Pakistan backs Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy TRF

What is Char Dham Yatra?

The Char Dham Yatra is a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, comprising four sacred sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The Four Dhams include, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Yamunotri is the source of the Yamuna River, associated with Goddess Yamuna. Gangotri is the source of the river Ganga, associated with Goddess Ganga. Meanwhile, Kedarnath is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Badrinath is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, one of the 108 Divya Desams.

Also read: At least 14 killed in Kolkata hotel fire, rescue operations underway; SIT formed to probe

The Char Dham Yatra is considered a spiritual journey to attain spiritual growth, liberation and blessings from the deities. The yatra typically begins from Haridwar or Rishikesh, and pilgrims visit each of the four 'dhams' in a specific order.

The yatra involves trekking, high altitude and unpredictable weather conditions, requiring proper preparation and physical fitness.