At least 14 people were killed in a fire in central Kolkata’s Burrabazar area, police said on Tuesday (Apr 29). The Kolkata Police said that the fire has been brought under control. The incident occurred around 8:15 pm at Rituraj Hotel in the Mechua fruit market locality, a densely populated commercial hub. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | A fire breaks out in a building near Falpatti Machhua. Fire tenders present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pmCT6zeGVW — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Read More | Seven dead as wall collapses on devotees at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma spoke to news agency ANI and said, "14 bodies have been recovered and several people have been rescued. A special team has also been formed for the investigation." Following the incident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inquired about the situation over the phone from Digha. She called commissioner Manoj Verma and Mayor Firhad Hakim, instructing them to ensure everyone's safe evacuation. Both Hakim and Verma reached the spot.

Advertisment

Read More | Why is the race to become the next pope ridden with uncertainty?

West Bengal | Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, says, "This fire incident took place at around 8:15 p.m. 14 bodies have been recovered, and several people have been rescued by the teams. The fire is under control, and rescue is underway. Further investigation is… https://t.co/bdOyqIYE9I pic.twitter.com/gujWPSnW7l — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Read More | Pahalgam terror attack: Tourists in Kashmir exude confidence in security forces

Advertisment

Union Minister and State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar had earlier urged the state administration to rescue the victims. He had called for "stricter monitoring" of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. "I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future," he said in a post on X.

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar also slammed the Kolkata Corporation. "This is a tragic incident. A fire broke out...A lot of people are still stuck in the building. There was no safety or security...I don't know what the corporation is doing," Sarkar told ANI.

Read More | 100 days of Trump in the White House