At least seven people died and four got injured after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam-a port city in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

District collector Harendra Prasad informed that search and rescue operations are underway by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Seven people died and four got injured after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam. Search and rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF: District… https://t.co/a3CqI37FSI pic.twitter.com/cPlakHAxCG — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

In an X post, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of seven devotees due to the collapse of a wall during the Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. My deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this incident due to the collapse of a wall due to heavy rains."

Advertisment

"I have spoken to the District Collector and SP about the situation there. I have ordered that the injured be provided with treatment. I am reviewing the situation from time to time," he added.