Chandrayaan-3: Special prayer at Moon God temple in Tamil Nadu ahead of lunar mission

Few hours are left when billions of dreams will take off from Sriharikota as Chandrayaan-3 will launch into space. Ahead of the historic launch, a special puja (prayer) was performed at a Tamil Nadu temple to seek the blessing of God for a successful mission.

Chandra Preedhi Homam, a two-hours prayer, was performed for the God of Moon at Kailasanathar temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, ahead of the Chandryaan-3 lift-off at 2:35 pm local time.

Temple officials present at the prayer told WION’s Senior Correspondent, Sidharth MP that the prayer is meant to clear all obstacles for Chandrayaan-3 launch. A similar prayer was also done in earlier Chandrayaan missions. 'Chandra Preedhi Homam', a 2hr puja being performed for the Moon God at Kailasanathar temple #thanjavur #tamilnadu, ahead of the #Chandrayaan3 liftoff at 2:35pm



Temple offcl tells me- Puja is meant to clear all obstacles for CY3, we did so for earlier CY missions also#india pic.twitter.com/kQMuOgxKAB — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) July 14, 2023 × The special prayers were performed at the temple in the morning from 8:30- 10:30 am IST, as per our correspondent.

India’s heaviest rocket LVM3 will lift off at 2.35 pm on Friday carrying Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The spacecraft in turn holds a lander and a rover. The primary purpose of this mission is to soft-land the Lander on the moon and the rover to do some experiments on the moon soil.

This is the third time special prayers are being arranged for the success of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) moon mission. Of faith and science A special prayer was also organised for the success of Chandrayaan-1 before the rocket lifted off in 2008, V. Kannan, Retired Manager at the Sri Kailasanathar Temple or Chandranaar Temple told IANS.

Interestingly, prior to the second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, special prayers were not arranged. The launch originally slated for July 15, 2019, got postponed due to a technical glitch.

According to Kannan, the glitch was thought to be due to the non-offering of prayers to the Moon God. Hence, prior to the Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22, special prayers, ‘Abhishekam’ and ‘Annadhanam’ were conducted.

The Kailasanathar Temple is a Shiva temple and has the 'Navagrahas'(nine planets) consecrated including the Moon God.

ISRO Chief S Somnath offers prayers at temple

ISRO Chairman S Somanath also offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma Parameswarini temple at Sullurpeta on Thursday, ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Wearing a black T-shirt, Somnath worshipped at the temple located in Tirupati district, 22 km west of Sriharikota, where the spaceport is located.

"I need the blessings of Chengalamma Devi...I came here to pray and seek the blessings for the success of this mission," Somnath told reporters.

"Chandrayaan-3 will start its journey tomorrow. We are hoping that everything goes right and it lands on the moon on August 23," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)



