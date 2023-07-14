Floods in Delhi: Yamuna water level drops, waterlogging continues; Rajghat, Kashmere Gate submerged

Despite a slight decrease in water levels of the Yamuna River, the Indian capital continues to face a flood-like situation.

According to the Delhi Flood Control Department, the water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 208.44 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 am today against 208.66 metres, the highest ever recorded earlier, leading to severe waterlogging, Outlook India reported.

The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Delhi for the coming 4-5 days.

It has been reported that some 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of Yamuna. The overflow has caused roads to turn into rivers and gushed into homes and shelters.

Kashmiri Gate, Rajghat submerged

On Friday, visuals showed Delhi's Rajghat, ITO, Kashmere Gate, and other prominent roads submerged in water, causing problems for residents. This comes as several areas, including the secretariat houses of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, were also flooded on Thursday. #WATCH Flood situation in Delhi | Heavy rainfall & increase in Yamuna river's water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; visuals from near Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/45SViam4lQ — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023 × Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the immediate dispatch of reinforcements on site. The entry of heavy vehicles such as trucks has been banned for now.

Delhi authorities said that there could be drinking water issues in some areas of the capital as the government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla due to the rising level of the Yamuna. Some parts of the city could also see power cuts.

PM Modi took stock of the 'flood-like situation'

In a bid to take stock of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in France, had a telephone conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah. In a tweet, the home minister's office said, "PM @narendramodi Ji spoke to Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna River.

Shah briefed him that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours and is keeping a close watch on the situation along with the LG Delhi.

