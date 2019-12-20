Centre seeks suggestions from protesters over Citizenship Amendment Act

The Central government on Friday said that it is ready to accept suggestions from people protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The development comes after protesters across the country took to the streets against the new law which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Students, activists, among others have been voicing their dissent against the new Act amid heavy security.

Section 144 has been imposed in many parts of the country while internet services have also been affected in some areas.

MHA sources on people protesting on roads against CAA: We brought the Bill after we consulted all, there were discussions. But they have the right to go to court & people have right to protest too. Those who want to give suggestions can give, we're in process of framing the rule. https://t.co/6BNAm7CW6q — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019 ×

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources have said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act is under the Central government's control and will finalise who all will be involved in the enforcement of legislation, news agency ANI reported.

"Implementation of the Act is under centre. We will finalise who all will be involved in implementation. It will be a digital and easy process so that people don't face any problem," MHA sources on some states denying implementation of the new citizenship law.

Sources said that the ministry is in the process of framing rules for CAA and people can give their suggestions.

"We brought the Bill after we consulted all, there were discussions. But, they have the right to go to the court and the people have the right to protest too. Those who want to give suggestions can give. We`re in process of framing the rule," they said on the protests against CAA adding that the CAA will not affect the Indian citizens.

"If any country has illegal migrants than the government has the right to through them out anyway," sources said on international bodies' reaction on CAA.

(With inputs from ANI)