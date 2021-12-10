CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise 'great loss' for both nations: US State Secy Antony Blinken speaks to Jaishankar

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the untimely demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is a 'great loss' for both the nations - the US and India.

Taking to his Twitter, Blinken informed that he spoke to the Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to express grief and condolences over the tragic accident.

"Today I spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to express my condolences for the tragic death of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife, and colleagues. Gen. Rawat was a strong leader and advocate for India, and his passing is a great loss for both of our nations," tweeted Blinken.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8).

Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5, carrying defence chief crashed in southern India - near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

Gen Bipin Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff. It is a position that the Indian government established in 2019. He was credited with reducing insurgency on India's northeastern frontier.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019.

In four decades of service, General Rawat was decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.