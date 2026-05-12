/CCTV footage of ‘mechanic’ carrying hidden sickle sparks security fears in Delhi

Fear has gripped several neighbourhoods in northwest Delhi after an unidentified man posing as a water purifier mechanic was allegedly linked to multiple incidents of attempted assault and robbery in the Keshav Puram and Pitampura areas over the past few weeks.

According to police, a case has been registered at the Keshav Puram Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to house trespass and criminal intimidation. Officials said CCTV footage and viral videos connected to the incidents are being examined, while statements of complainants and witnesses have already been recorded.

Police said teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused. Local inquiries are also underway as investigators try to trace his movements across residential societies in the area.

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CCTV footage sparks panic among residents

Residents alleged that CCTV footage from May 8 showed the suspect entering a housing society in Keshav Puram and moving door-to-door while pretending to be a repair worker. The videos later surfaced on social media and triggered panic among locals, especially women and senior citizens.

“We appeal to residents to remain alert after an unknown man entered our society on May 8, posing as a repair worker. He went to several houses and tried to gain entry on the pretext of fixing water purifiers. In one instance, a senior citizen woman raised an alarm after he allegedly attempted to attack her with a sharp weapon, forcing him to flee. We are sharing all available evidence and CCTV footage with the police and hope strict action is taken to prevent any such incident in future,” said Mukul Tanwar, president of the C-Team Block RWA, as quoted by Times Now.

Locals claimed the accused carried a sharp-edged weapon hidden inside a bag and mostly targeted houses during afternoon hours when women and elderly residents were alone at home. Residents further alleged that the suspect discarded the weapon in a nearby vacant plot while escaping after the woman raised an alarm.

Similar robbery case under scanner

The incident has also drawn attention because of similarities with another alleged robbery and assault case reported from the Maurya Enclave area on April 21.

“The accused came to our home pretending to be known to the family and suddenly attacked my son with a sharp weapon when he opened the door,” the victim’s family alleged.

The family claimed the teenager suffered serious injuries while resisting the attack and later underwent surgery. They alleged that the accused fled with nearly Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh.