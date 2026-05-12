/Qatar PM warns against Iran using Strait of Hormuz to 'blackmail' Gulf nations

In a significant escalation of diplomatic rhetoric within the region, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, issued a stern warning regarding the security of global energy corridors. During a high-level security summit in Doha on Tuesday (May 12), the prime minister stated that Iran should not use its strategic position over the Strait of Hormuz to "blackmail" Gulf nations or the international community.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most crucial oil transit chokepoint. And approximately one-fifth of the world's total oil consumption passes through the strait daily, making it a primary lever of geopolitical influence. Ever since the war began, the blockade has impacted countries across the globe, including India.

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"The freedom of navigation is not a bargaining chip," Sheikh Mohammed said during a press conference in Doha. "While we support dialogue and de-escalation, the global energy supply chain cannot be held hostage to political grievances. Using the Strait as a tool for economic or political blackmail undermines the collective security of all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states."

The comments come amid renewed friction in the Gulf following a series of maritime incidents and stalled nuclear negotiations. By framing the Strait of Hormuz as a "global responsibility", Qatar is positioning itself as a defender of international law rather than just a regional neighbour.

While Tehran has yet to issue a formal diplomatic protest, Iranian state media typically maintains that the security of the Persian Gulf is the sole responsibility of regional countries and that the presence of foreign naval forces is the true source of tension. The prime minister concluded his address by urging all parties to return to the "negotiation table without preconditions", while emphasising that Qatar would no longer remain silent if regional trade routes, the lifeblood of the Gulf economies, were threatened by unilateral provocations.