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"60 days of crude and 45 days of LPG": Hardeep Singh Puri assures India has ample supply

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 12, 2026, 17:25 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 17:25 IST
"60 days of crude and 45 days of LPG": Hardeep Singh Puri assures India has ample supply

"60 days of crude and 45 days of LPG": Hardeep Singh Puri assures India has ample supply Photograph: (Credit: X/@HardeepSPuri)

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Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assures India has 60 days of crude and 45 days of LPG stock.No fuel shortage despite West Asia supply disruptions.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted that country has “60 days of crude oil, 60 days of LNG, and 45 days of LPG reserves available.” Furthermore, he alerted that panic buying is on the rise due to fearmongering. India’s supply is in check, and no dry out has been reported, said the minister. He mentioned that petrol consumption is up by 6% due to rumours about supply.

The union minister took to his social media to post a video of him speaking about the current situation at a summit. “There is no shortage of any petroleum product in the country... India has 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of LNG, and 45 days of LPG reserves available. Amid tensions in West Asia, to ensure uninterrupted supply, India has unprecedentedly increased its daily LPG production (from 35,000 tons to 54,000 tons),” he posted.

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Noting that many countries experienced fluctuations in oil prices and availability, but India was not affected at all. “Some people tried their best to engage in hoarding and spread rumours, but under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, our efforts ensured that there was no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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