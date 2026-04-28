/Indian govt ensures 100% uninterrupted domestic LPG, PNG, CNG supply, urges public not to panic

The Indian government has ensured 100 per cent continuous supply for domestic LPG consumers, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) users, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transport services despite the crisis amid ongoing West Asia conflicts, said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on Tuesday, she said that although the current geopolitical tensions have affected crude oil and gas imports, the government is actively working to reduce the impact on domestic consumers.

"As you know, due to the West Asia crisis, our country has also been affected by the import of crude oil, LPG and PNG. But the Indian government has been trying to reduce the problems faced by our domestic consumers. As you know, 100% supply has been ensured for domestic LPG consumers, PNG consumers and CNG transport," Sharma said.

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Commercial LPG restoration crosses 70%

The official added that commercial LPG restoration has reached 70 per cent, with priority being given to key sectors. Hospitals and educational institutions are first in line for supply, followed by the pharmaceutical, steel, agriculture, and seed sectors.

"Apart from this, commercial LPG has also been restored up to 70%. Supply of commercial LPG is being given priority to hospitals and educational institutions. Apart from this, the pharma, steel, seed, agriculture, etc., sectors are also being given priority. And for migrant labour, the supply of 5 kg FTL cylinders has been almost doubled. Because of all this, our LPG supply is normal, and there is no dry-out report on any distributor," she added.