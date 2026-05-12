/Jo Fukuda, Mikky Keetels shine at Wings for Life World Run 2026; Samrat Putatunda, Urmila Bane star for India

More than 8,000 runners across 19 organised App Runs in India came together for the Wings for Life World Run 2026, a global initiative supported by Red Bull dedicated to spinal cord injury research and rehabilitation. Among the standout events in India was the Mumbai Organised App Run held at Gargi Plaza inside KJ Somaiya Campus, Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar, where over 1,100 participants turned up to run for a cause bigger than themselves, ‘Running for those who can’t’.

Held simultaneously around the world, the run started at 4:30 pm IST, with participants joining both on-ground and virtually through the Wings for Life World Run app. The event welcomed runners from different age groups and backgrounds, including specially-abled participants, reinforcing the inclusive spirit of the initiative. Far beyond a competitive race, the Wings for Life World Run evolved into a celebration of community, hope and togetherness. Participants cheered for strangers, runners danced to music along the route, and volunteers supported wheelchair athletes throughout the event.

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Globally, the Wings for Life World Run 2026 recorded 346,527 officially registered participants from 192 nationalities across 173 countries. The event featured seven flagship run locations and 648 organised App Runs across 73 countries, while thousands of others participated independently worldwide. The 2026 edition raised an impressive €69.7 million, with 100 per cent of the proceeds directed toward spinal cord injury treatment and advanced research.

Japan’s Jo Fukuda emerged victorious in the men’s category after covering 78.95km in Fukuoka, while Mikky Keetels topped the women’s standings with 62.24km in Breda, Netherlands. In India, Samrat Putatunda claimed the men’s title with a distance of 33.11km in Kolkata, while Urmila Bane won the women’s category in Mumbai after completing 18.04km.