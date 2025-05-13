Published: May 13, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 18:21 IST

Story highlights The overall pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12 for this year is 88.39 per cent, a 0.41 per cent increase from the previous year’s 87.98 per cent. India news | Trending

Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has remained lowest for the fourth year in a row for the percentage of students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination in the region.

The region, which is among the 17 regions of the country as designated by the board, has a 79.53 pass percentage and covers 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Despite noting a marginal improvement in the overall pass percentage compared to last year’s 78.25 per cent, Prayagraj has remained at the bottom of the list.

Prayagran also recorded the lowest percentage in 2023, with a 78.05 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 examination. In 2022, the region observed a pass percentage of 83.71 per cent.

Meanwhile Noida region, which covers some western UP districts, was ranked 16th with 81.29 per cent. It is the second time in a row that the region was in this position, with a pass percentage of 80.27 last year.

The southern regions have once again remained in the top four regions – Vijayawada (99.60 per cent), Trivandrum (99.32 per cent), Chennai (97.39 per cent) and Bengaluru (95.95 per cent).

The overall pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12 for this year is 88.39 per cent, a 0.41 per cent increase from the previous year’s 87.98 per cent.

The Prayagraj region has slipped to the 15th spot for the pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 exam result with 91.01 per cent. Last year, the region secured the 11th spot with a pass percentage of 92.72 per cent, while in 2023, it was 92.55 per cent.

The Noida region has been ranked 16th this year with 89.41 per cent. The region was also ranked 16th last year with 90.46 per cent.

The first four regions are from Southern India – Trivandrum and Vijayawada secured a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent, Bengaluru with 98.90 per cent and Chennai 98.71 per cent. Guwahati was the least scoring region with a pass percentage of 88.14.

The overall pass percentage for this year of the CBSE Class 10 students was 93.66 per cent, a 0.06 per cent increase from last year’s 93.06 per cent.

Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE controller of examination said, “To avoid unhealthy competition among students, the board has neither declared a merit list nor has it awarded any divisions to its students.”