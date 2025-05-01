The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for the academic year 2024–25 in the first week of May. While the board has not yet released an official date, the timeline aligns with previous years’ result announcements.



The CBSE Board Exams 2025 concluded in March, with over 38 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations combined. With the evaluation process nearing completion, students and their families are now awaiting the formal release of the results.



Where to check CBSE Result 2025



Once declared, students will be able to access their results on the following official websites:



- cbseresults.nic.in

- Results.cbse.nic.in

Steps to check CBSE results online

To check the CBSE Result 2025 online, students should visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Once on the homepage, they need to click on the appropriate link for either "CBSE Class 10 Result 2025" or "CBSE Class 12 Result 2025". After selecting the relevant option, students must enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID as mentioned on their admit card. Upon submitting these details, the result will appear on the screen. It is advisable to download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Previous year trends

In 2024, CBSE released the Class 10 and Class 12 results in mid-May. This year, indications suggest an earlier result declaration, possibly in the first week of May, although the board has not confirmed a specific date yet.



CBSE advises students to refer only to official channels for updates and to avoid misinformation circulating on unofficial sources.

Alternative methods to access CBSE results

In addition to the official CBSE portals, results will also be made available through other government platforms and services:



1. DigiLocker



CBSE will upload digital versions of marksheets and certificates on the DigiLocker platform. Students must log in using their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers to access their documents.

Website: [digilocker.gov.inhttps://www.digilocker.gov.in

- App: Available on Android and iOS

2. UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) provides an option for students to view their CBSE results. The app is available for download on Android and iOS devices.

3. SMS Service

CBSE will also facilitate result access through SMS. On the day of the result, the board will issue instructions regarding the message format and the number to which students should send their roll numbers to receive their marks via text message.