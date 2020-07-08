CB-CID questioning five more policemen in Tamil Nadu custodial deaths case

Five more policemen were being questioned in connection with the custodial deaths of a father and son duo in Tamil Nadu, the Crime Branch-CID, which is presently handling the sensational case said on Wednesday.

Days after the arrest and remand of five police personnel, five more policemen were now being "enquired," over the alleged police torture following which Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks died, a PTI report said quoting an official.

While Bennicks died on June 22, his father passed away the next day at a government hospital in Kovilpatti town in Tuticorin district.

The duo were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders by keeping open their mobile phone outlet beyond the permitted business hours.

The case is presently being handled by the CB-CID pending take over by the CBI and the five arrested policemen including an inspector were lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

Tamil Nadu government had said on Tuesday that the Centre has issued a notification on CBI's take over of the case.