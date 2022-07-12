Buddhism outreach: Indian President, PM to address Ashadha Purnima celebrations at Sarnath

Indian President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Ashadha Purnima celebrations in Uttar Pradesh via video message on Wednesday. The celebrations will take place at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara in Sarnath in the north Indian state. For Buddhists, Ashadha Purnima is the second most sacred day after Buddha Purnima or the Vaishakha Purnima. The celebrations take place at the Mulagandha Kuti Vihara which houses the holy relics of Lord Buddha.

The event will also see presence of Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Culture Gangapuram Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal. Governor Anandiben Patel will seek blessing from the Holy Buddha Relics with senior Venerable Monks before the commencement of the programme.

The event is being organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and high-level representation shows India's continues outreach on Buddhism. Remember, PM Modi visited Lumbini in Nepal on Buddha Purnima, emphasising on the shared cultural linkages between the two countries. Prime minister participated in the "Shilanyas” ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage at Lumbini which is the birthplace of Lord Buddha and a key pilgrimage site.

Not just visits but engagement has continued in other ways, including Indian govt co-hosting an event on Buddha Purnima which saw 24 Buddhist spiritual leaders, including Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama participating. India also sent four Holy Kapilvastu Relics of Lord Buddha to Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar for an 11-day exposition. The Buddha Relics are also known as the ‘Kapilvastu Relics’ since they are from a site in Bihar first discovered in 1898 which is believed to be the ancient city of Kapilvastu.

