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  • /BSF recovers suspected Pakistani drone near international border in J&K's Samba

BSF recovers suspected Pakistani drone near international border in J&K's Samba

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 12, 2026, 11:34 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 11:35 IST
BSF recovers suspected Pakistani drone near international border in J&K's Samba

Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

The Border Security Force recovered a suspected Pakistani drone near the International Border in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered a suspected Pakistani drone from an agricultural field near the International Border in Samba district during the early hours of Thursday.

According to officials, the recovery was made during a search operation launched by BSF troops in the border area falling under the jurisdiction of Border Outpost (BOP) Lalphamkima.

During the operation, personnel spotted the drone lying in an agricultural field, approximately 700 to 800 metres inside Indian territory from the International Border.

The recovered drone has been identified as a DJI Matrice model and was subsequently taken into custody by the BSF.

Officials said an investigation has been initiated to establish the origin of the drone and determine whether it was being used for smuggling activities or surveillance.

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Efforts are also underway to identify its operator and ascertain the circumstances under which it entered Indian territory.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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