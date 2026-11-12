/BSF recovers suspected Pakistani drone near international border in J&K's Samba

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered a suspected Pakistani drone from an agricultural field near the International Border in Samba district during the early hours of Thursday.

According to officials, the recovery was made during a search operation launched by BSF troops in the border area falling under the jurisdiction of Border Outpost (BOP) Lalphamkima.

During the operation, personnel spotted the drone lying in an agricultural field, approximately 700 to 800 metres inside Indian territory from the International Border.

The recovered drone has been identified as a DJI Matrice model and was subsequently taken into custody by the BSF.

Officials said an investigation has been initiated to establish the origin of the drone and determine whether it was being used for smuggling activities or surveillance.