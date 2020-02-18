British MP Abrahams was denied entry in India as she didn't hold valid visa: Indian Mission

A day after British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry into New Delhi, the Indian embassy in here clarified that the Labour lawmaker did not hold a valid visa and there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals.

"Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return," tweeted Indian mission in the UK.

Abrahams' denied the entry at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after she arrived on Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am.

Informed sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI that e-visa was cancelled so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today after she arrived.

According to media reports, Abrahams, who chairs a parliamentary group on Kashmir, has been an outspoken critic of the Indian government's actions on Kashmir.

Abrahams raised a question that her visa was denied as she has been critical of the Indian Government on Kashmir.

"Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?" she tweeted.