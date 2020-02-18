British lawmaker denied entry in India after she lands in Delhi airport 

British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams was denied entry in India after she landed at the New Delhi airport on Monday.

According to reports, Labour party MP Debbie Abrahams, who chairs a parliamentary group focused on the disputed region of Kashmir, was unable to clear customs after her visa got rejected.

Abrahams alleged that Indian government denied visa as she was critical of the Indian government on Kashmir human rights issues.

Just to be clear, I have Indian relatives who I was meant to be visiting with & have Indian members of staff accompanying me. The reason I got into politics is advance social justice & human rights FOR ALL. I will continue to challenge my own Government & others on these issues. — Debbie Abrahams (@Debbie_abrahams) February 17, 2020 ×

''Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a 'visa on arrival'? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?'' she tweeted.

In a statement, Abrahams has narrated her experience in Delhi in a video message.

