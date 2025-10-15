The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (Oct 15) relaxed the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR for Diwali. In a relief for those looking forward to bursting crackers this Diwali, the top court, in its order, allowed the use of green crackers between 18th October and 21st October, i.e., on the day of Diwali. The court, however, has set time restrictions, stipulating that firecrackers can only be set off in approved areas, between 6 AM-7 AM and 8 PM-10 PM.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, announcing the much-awaited Diwali firecracker celebration decision, said that as a temporary measure, bursting of crackers would be allowed only from 18-21 October.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Indian skies just got deadlier: Astra Mark 2 missiles to hit targets 200 km away

Supreme Court relaxes firecracker ban

Relaxing its year-long blanket ban the Court said it would temporarily adopt the 2018 Arjun Gopal precedent to strike a balance between festive traditions and public health.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said green crackers — approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) — can be sold between October 15 and October 21, 2025. The sale will only be allowed at designated locations identified by district collectors and police commissioners, who have also been directed to publicise these sites widely.

To ensure compliance, the police and local administrations have been tasked with forming patrolling teams to monitor these sales. These teams are expected to verify QR codes on cracker packages, conduct random checks, and ensure only licensed manufacturers’ products are sold. Firecrackers sold online will remain strictly prohibited. The Court also directed that crackers manufactured outside the NCR should not enter the region, and that non-NEERI-certified products must be seized immediately.

But, what about Delhi's ‘poor’ AQI