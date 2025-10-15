IAF pilots may soon engage enemies before they even see them — DRDO to extend Astra Mark 2 missile's range to 200 km

Good news for the Indian Air Force, in a major defence boost, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced its intention to extend the range of its Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile to more than 200 kilometres. The move, as per reports, is aimed at strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities in beyond visual range (BVR) air combat and enhancing the striking power of its fighter jets in the aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan war.

India to acquire 700 Mark 2 missiles

Citing defence sources, ANI reports that the Defence Ministry is expected to soon discuss a proposal for the acquisition of around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles. These will be integrated into the Sukhoi and Light Combat Aircraft fleets, giving Indian pilots the ability to engage adversaries from much longer distances than before.

Earlier plans had targeted a maximum range of roughly 160 kilometres, but the new development pushes that envelope significantly, making India one of the few countries in the region with such extended BVR capabilities.

Astra Mark 2

The Astra Mark 2 builds on the success of its predecessor, the Astra Mark 1, which already boasts a range exceeding 100 kilometres and features an advanced guidance and navigation system. The DRDO has collaborated with over 50 public and private organisations, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, to bring the missile from concept to deployment.

Developing indigenous long-range air-to-air missiles has become a key priority for India, particularly as regional aerial threats evolve. During Operation Sindoor, for example, India demonstrated its ability to strike Pakistani airbases and terror camps from stand-off ranges, limiting the risk to its own pilots. Pakistani aircraft, including F-16s and Chinese-made fighters, were reportedly destroyed both in the air and on the ground, along with several unmanned aerial vehicles and reconnaissance planes.

The Pakistan Air Force attempted counterattacks using PL-15 missiles, but they failed to impact Indian forces significantly. The experience highlighted the importance of long-range indigenous missile capabilities to ensure air superiority in the region.